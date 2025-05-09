J&K Haj Committee cancels May 10 flight

Amid the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, the Haj flights from Srinagar International Airport continue to be cancelled for the third consecutive day while as the flight scheduled for Saturday has also been cancelled.

The Jammu & Kashmir Haj Committee on Friday, in a notification, a copy of which also lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), announced the cancellation of Flight number SG-5210, originally scheduled for May 10, 2025, due to the ‘prevailing situations’.

J&K Haj Committee in the notification has stated that a revised schedule will be communicated accordingly—(KNO)