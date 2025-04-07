“JK Govt yielded to BJP’s anti-Muslim agenda”: Mehbooba Mufti slams NC after motion to discuss Waqf Act rejected

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker for rejecting the motion concerning the Waqf Bill and accused the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government of yielding to the BJP’s alleged anti-Muslim agenda.

Terming the decision to reject the bill as “profoundly disappointing,” the PDP leader said that despite securing a strong mandate, the government appeared to be trying to appease both sides, neglecting the needs of the Muslim-majority region.

“It’s profoundly disappointing that the Speaker J&K Assembly has rejected the motion on the Waqf Bill. Despite securing a strong mandate, the government appears to have completely yielded to the BJP’s anti-Muslim agenda, cynically attempting to appease both sides,” Mufti posted on X.

The PDP chief said that the National Conference (NC) could learn from Tamil Nadu’s government, which has firmly opposed the Waqf Bill.

“The National Conference (NC) could learn from Tamil Nadu’s government, which has firmly opposed the Waqf Bill. In J&K, the only Muslim-majority region, it’s alarming that a supposedly people-centric government lacks the courage even to debate this critical issue,” her post read further.

These remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined the MLAs notice to move adjournment motions to discuss the issue of Waqf Amendment Bill.

Meanwhile, launching a blistering attack on the NC government, PDP leader Waheed Para on Monday accused them of facilitating BJP policies on the grounds and comprising on the issues of the territory and Muslims.

“When Article 370 and CAA were there in the court, we had brought a resolution, many states had brought it, and today we want to register our protest against the Waqf Bill, but unfortunately, the Speaker rejected the resolution. They are playing a mix-match. They are opposing the BJP but are also facilitating the BJP’s policies on the ground. By not opposing this bill today, it has been shown that the Jammu and Kashmir government is compromising on the issues of Kashmir and Muslims,” Para told ANI.

The PDP leader stated that seeing the Waqf properties as mere properties is wrong as this matter is related to faith and shall be treated accordingly.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Monday after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. They also protested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather’s decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, “As per rules, no matter what sub-judice is, it can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss through an adjournment motion.”NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, “Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo.”The PDP, which is not in alliance with the NC, also joined the protests and accused the National Conference of indulging in a fixed match.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties.

While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

The bill, first introduced in August last year, was revised following recommendations by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. It amends the original Waqf Act of 1995, aiming to streamline the administration of Waqf properties across India. Key features include improving the registration process and incorporating technology to enhance the efficiency of Waqf board operations.

The bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records. (ANI)