J&K Govt to focus on implementation, accountability: CM

Srinagar, May 05: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, marking the formal resumption of government functioning in the summer capital. He emphasised the need for visible progress in governance, public service delivery, and implementation of developmental initiatives over the next six months.

“The impact of our efforts must be evident on the ground. Governance cannot remain confined to the Civil Secretariat or government offices alone,” the Chief Minister asserted in his opening remarks.

Acknowledging the recent challenges, Omar Abdullah noted that the expected environment of normalcy had not materialised, but stressed the importance of focusing on what lies within the government’s control.

“Now is the time to concentrate on reducing the difficulties faced by the common people. Our work this season must extend beyond the Secretariat and reflect in real outcomes on the ground,” he urged.

He called upon all departments to prioritise the implementation of budget proposals and accelerate developmental works, especially in sectors such as Power, R&B, PHE, Health, and Social Welfare. He stressed that the brief window available for developmental activities in the Valley must be fully utiliSed.

Referring to the budget passed in March by the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that while opinions may differ, the responsibility of implementation lies with the government. He announced that review meetings would soon be held with concerned departments to track progress.

“This is the working season for us, particularly in the winter zones. We must use the time efficiently. Where obstacles arise, we will take immediate decisions to remove them,” he said.

The Chief Minister also shared details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the Centre’s continued support for Jammu and Kashmir’s development. He emphasized that the recent Pahalgam incident must not derail the momentum of governance and development.

“We have responsibilities, especially with the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. It must proceed smoothly and without any inconvenience to the pilgrims,” he added, noting the importance of coordination across civil administration to ensure success.

Touching upon the long-awaited Rail-to-Kashmir project, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the inauguration—earlier postponed due to inclement weather—would take place soon. “The sooner we flag off the train, the sooner we can put to rest the speculation and start reaping the benefits,” he said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency, the Chief Minister said the government must be able to look back at the end of the season with a clear list of achievements.

“What we can control is our delivery, and that’s where all of us have a role. The people have placed their trust in us, and we must work together to meet their expectations,” he said.

He concluded his address with a message of unity and purpose: “I am here only to deliver something meaningful for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That is my goal, that is the goal of my colleagues, and I believe it is yours as well.”

Earlier, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo welcomed the Chief Minister and members of the Council of Ministers and assured that all arrangements are in place for the smooth functioning of the Secretariat in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javed Ahmed Dar, Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, all administrative secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir, and other senior officers.