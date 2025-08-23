J&K Govt takes over 215 schools affiliated with proscribed JeI

Srinagar, Aug22: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the takeover of 215 schools flagged by intelligence agencies for their direct or indirect links with the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust.

The order, issued by the School Education Department, cites two notifications of the Ministry of Home Affairs under which JeI Jammu and Kashmir continues to be declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to the directive, intelligence agencies had submitted adverse reports highlighting that the managing committees of these 215 schools had expired and that their functioning was compromised due to direct or indirect affiliation with JeI/FAT.

In view of these reports, the government has empowered the respective District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners to take immediate control of the identified schools. The DCs have been tasked with proposing fresh managing committees after due verification to ensure continuity of governance in line with the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules, 2010 (notified via SRO 123 of 2010), SRO 292 of 2018, and SO 177 of 2022.

“The Managing Committee of the 215 schools as given in Annexure ‘A’ shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified,” reads the order.

The government has emphasized that the move is to safeguard the academic future of thousands of children enrolled in these institutions. Deputy Commissioners, in consultation with the School Education Department, have been directed to ensure that the academic calendar continues uninterrupted and that all measures are taken to provide “quality education as per NEP norms.”

“The concerned District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with School Education Department so that to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner,” it added.