J&K Govt notifies Speaker on PSA detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

As per an intimation from District Magistrate Doda, Harvinder Singh, the MLA representing Doda-52 constituency has been booked under the provisions of the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

Officials said the action was taken on the grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. “After examining relevant materials, reports and circumstances, it was concluded that continuance of such activities posed a grave threat to peace, public order and tranquility in the district,” the communication reads.

The government maintained that preventive detention under PSA was necessary in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding law and order in the region.