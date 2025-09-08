BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K Govt notifies Speaker on PSA detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

 The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday has informed the Legislative Assembly Secretariat about the detention of Doda legislator Mehraj Din Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

As per an intimation from District Magistrate Doda, Harvinder Singh, the MLA representing Doda-52 constituency has been booked under the provisions of the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978.

Officials said the action was taken on the grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. “After examining relevant materials, reports and circumstances, it was concluded that continuance of such activities posed a grave threat to peace, public order and tranquility in the district,” the communication reads.

The government maintained that preventive detention under PSA was necessary in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding law and order in the region.

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking feeding, child care rooms in public places
DC Baramulla review progress under Aspirational District Programme
ED raids 12 firms in part-time job fraud case involving Chinese persons
MeT predicts rainy, cloudy weather for J&K on April 3
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah among nominees for ICC Player of the Month for October
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for upcoming Kashmir Marathon
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

CM Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for upcoming Kashmir Marathon
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha calls for innovation-driven sustainable development at Jammu University Foundation Day
Developing Story Jammu
High Court donates Rs. 54,40,500 to CM’s Relief Fund
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
NC President Farooq Abdullah, CM Omar pay tributes to former CM Sheikh Abdullah on his death anniversary
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News