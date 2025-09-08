The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday has informed the Legislative Assembly Secretariat about the detention of Doda legislator Mehraj Din Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
J&K Govt notifies Speaker on PSA detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik
