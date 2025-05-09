J&K Govt Makes Key Appointments in Jal Shakti Department

Srinagar, May 09: In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the elevation and appointment of two senior officers in the Jal Shakti Department.

Upon their elevation, Mohd. Taj Chowdhary has been appointed as Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti (PHE) Kashmir, while Tirath Ram has been appointed as Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Kashmir.

These appointments have been made in view of exceptional circumstances arising from significant vacancies and a shortage of senior officers at the top level in the Department.

The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee had thoroughly discussed and recommended these elevations, underscoring the government’s commitment to filling critical positions.

Meanwhile, Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has ordered the elevation of five Executive Engineers to Superintending Engineers, effectively filling all vacancies at the Superintending Engineer level in the Department.

This move is expected to bolster the implementation of vital water supply projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Rana’s proactive interventions have already begun to transform the human resource landscape in the Jal Shakti Department.

To ensure efficient project delivery, the Minister has directed regular monitoring and evaluation of top-level officers’ performance, a spokesperson in the Ministry informed.

These appointments and elevations demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening the Jal Shakti Department and improving the delivery of essential services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.