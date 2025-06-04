J&K Govt hikes DA for Employees to 55% from January 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday has announced the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees from 53% to 55% of basic pay, effective from January 1, 2025.

As per an order issued by the government, “In continuation to the Government Order No. 28-F of 2025 dated 27.01.2025, it is hereby ordered that government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance from 53% to 55% of basic pay, effective from January 1, 2025.

The term ‘Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc, it reads.

The arrears on account of additional installment of Dearness Allowance with effect from January, 2025 to May, 2025 shall be paid in cash in June, 2025 and shall form part of monthly salary from June, 2025 onwards, it reads.

The payment on account of Dearness Allowance involving fractions of 50 paise and above shall be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored,” reads the order.