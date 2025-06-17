J&K Govt Constitutes panel headed by Div Com Kashmir for short-term review of Srinagar Master Plan 2035

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a high-level committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for the short-term review of the Srinagar Master Plan 2035.

According to the Government Order, a copy of which lies with the news agency JKNS, sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a committee comprising the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir as Chairman, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation as Member, and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar as Member.

The order further reads that the Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority shall act as the Member Secretary. Other members include the Vice Chairman, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Chief Town Planner, Town Planning Organization Kashmir and a representative of the Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs not below the rank of Additional Secretary.

The terms of reference laid out in the order state, “To examine the feasibility of TPS areas, and identify any TPS area(s), if necessary, for the removal of precondition with respect to issuing of building permissions in such area(s).”

It further reads, “To examine the directions/orders issued by the Hon’ble High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh from time to time, and on the basis of court orders, in case of buffer zones of Dal and Nigeen lakes, and to accordingly propose amendments to the Master Plan Srinagar 2035 to incorporate the court directions.”