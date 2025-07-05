J&K govt backing youth innovation in agri: Omar

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a comprehensive transformation — economically, socially, and politically — and the youth must be at the forefront of this change through service, innovation, and leadership, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said today.

Addressing the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir, Omar Abdullah called upon the graduating students to become active contributors to shaping the future of the region.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the chief guest; Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of SKUAST Manoj Sinha; J&K Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development &Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar; Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary; Ministers SakeenaItoo and JavedRana; Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani; Chief Secretary AtalDulloo; Vice Chancellor Dr.Nazir Ahmad Ganai; along with faculty members, graduates, parents, and dignitaries.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister, who also serves as the university’s Pro-Chancellor, urged the graduates to be architects of a “new Jammu and Kashmir.” He emphasized service over slogans and excellence over entitlement, urging students to carry their roots with them wherever they go.

“Help us shape this new story — not through slogans, but through service. Not through entitlement, but through excellence. As you rise, let others rise with you. Whether you go to Bengaluru or Berlin, carry J&K in your heart,” he said.

Omar Abdullah reminded the graduates that they were entering the world as carriers of hope, resilience, and responsibility. “If you have an idea, we’ll fund it. If you have a plan, we’ll partner with you. If you have the courage, we will support you. Today, the world needs not just your knowledge, but your compassion, your courage, and your character,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged graduates to move beyond job-seeking and instead create employment opportunities, especially in agriculture and allied sectors. “Build agri-startups, consult farmer groups, privatize extension services. You are uniquely trained to bridge science and society. Stay rooted in your soil,” he advised.

Calling on the youth to innovate, he asked, “Can you double the income of our small farmers? Can you design solutions for climate-smart agriculture? Can you build agri-enterprises that generate rural jobs? If yes, then know this: you will never walk alone. The government of Jammu and Kashmir will stand firmly with you.”

Using the metaphor of a seed, Omar Abdullah inspired students to grow with purpose. “A seed faces darkness and resistance. Yet it grows into a tree that offers shade, fruit, and shelter. Plant yourself in the right place. Water your dreams with effort. The world will benefit from your growth.”

He lauded SKUAST-K for its pioneering research in temperate horticulture, sustainable mountain agriculture, organic farming, and livestock development. “This university has not only produced scholars but also field-level innovators solving real problems faced by farmers,” he said.

Highlighting agriculture’s central role in the region, the Chief Minister said, “Over 70 percent of our population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. It is not merely an occupation — it defines our way of life.”

He invoked the legacy of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, saying the state’s agricultural vision is rooted in equity, self-reliance, and grassroots empowerment.

Omar Abdullah also underscored the urgency of modernizing agriculture to meet contemporary challenges such as climate change, land degradation, and market volatility.

To this end, he announced the launch of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), a ₹5,000 croreinitiative aimed at transforming agriculture into a high-value, tech-enabled, and resilient sector.

Under HADP, 29 transformative projects are underway, including high-density apple and walnut plantations, modern sheep husbandry clusters, saffron cultivation revival, dairy modernization, and agribusiness value chain development for rural employment.

“Our focus is on precision farming, post-harvest management, and leveraging data to enhance productivity and market access,” he said, calling on graduates to serve as a vital link between research and farming communities.

Before his address, the Chief Minister led a pledge ceremony where graduates vowed to uphold truth, duty, perseverance, and progress.

He expressed pride that a majority of gold medals this year were awarded to women students, lauding their achievements. “To the daughters of this land — you are scripting a golden future with your brilliance. May you continue to shine and inspire,” he said.

Concluding his address, Omar Abdullah congratulated all graduates, awardees, and faculty, expressing confidence that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will steer the region toward a future marked by science, sustainability, and dignity.