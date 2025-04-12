J&K govt accepts Safina Baig’s resignation as Hajj committee head

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accepted the resignation of Safina Baig as the head of the Hajj Committee.

According to an official order, her resignation has been accepted with effect from August 24, 2024.

Safina Baig was elected as the chairperson of the Hajj Committee in 2022 after being nominated as a member by the administration led by the Lieutenant Governor.

Her nomination for the chairperson’s post was proposed by former Member of Parliament Choudhary Talib Hussain and seconded by Muhammad Rafiq Chashti. Both were associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Safina Baig contested from the Wagoora-Kreeri segment and secured 1,699 votes, finishing sixth. Her husband, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, contested from Baramulla and received 5,872 votes, finishing third. Both lost their deposits—(KNO)