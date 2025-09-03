BreakingHealthJammu and Kashmir News

J&K gets 190 additional MBBS Seats

More Expected Before Third Round of Counselling

RK Online Desk
In a major boost to medical education in Jammu & Kashmir, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has today issued Letters of Permission (LoP) for 190 additional MBBS seats across five Government Medical Colleges of the Union Territory.

The approvals include 50 additional seats each for Government Medical College Baramulla, Government Medical College Doda, and Government Medical College Kathua, while Government Medical College Jammu and Government Medical College Srinagar have been allotted 20 seats each. With this development, the total MBBS intake in Government Medical Colleges of J&K has now jumped from 1,185 to 1,375 seats.

This timely enhancement will significantly increase opportunities for aspiring medical students from J&K, reduce competition pressure, and contribute to the long-term strengthening of the healthcare delivery system by producing more trained doctors. Officials have further indicated that more seats are expected to be approved before the third round of counselling, further expanding the capacity of medical education in the UT.

The Chief Secretary, J&K, has appreciated the sustained efforts of the Health & Medical Education Department in achieving this milestone and has expressed gratitude to the Ministry of health and family welfare. The national medical commission and Dr. V. K. Paul, Member NITI Aayog, for their guidance and support in the seat enhancement.

Pertinent to mention that Dr. V. K. Paul is associated with the Health and Medical Education Department J&K on many initiatives and reforms in the Health and Medical Education Department, which are expected to bring transformative changes in the healthcare ecosystem of Jammu & Kashmir.

