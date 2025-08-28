BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K floods : Assembly suspends committee meetings until September 5

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Spread the love

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly secretariat has cancelled all meetings of the House Committees till September 5 in view of floods in the Union Territory.

Citing flood-like situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly secretariat has ordered postponement/ cancellation of all scheduled meetings of the House Committees.

“In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the consequent flood-like situation reported in various areas, besides as the administration is fully engaged in dealing with the emergent situation arising out of the adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all scheduled meetings of the House Committees, the Financial Committees, as well as other Committees of the Legislative Assembly, stands postponed/cancelled till the 5th of September, 2025,” reads a notification issued by Legislative Assembly secretariat, a copy of which is in possession of news agency— (KNO)

Two Snow Avalanches Occur in Ganderbal, No Damage Reported
Anantnag Police Destroys Seized Contraband Substances as Per Court Orders
First time in 5 years Mirwaiz delivers Ramadan sermon at Jamia Masjid
In a first, football tournament held amid biting cold in Kashmir
Soldier injured in stand-off attack on army’s Sunjwan camp in Jammu
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Next 15 days crucial, follow weather advisories”: Div Com Kashmir 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Next 15 days crucial, follow weather advisories”: Div Com Kashmir 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir
Jhelum water level begins to recede in Srinagar, monitoring continues
Breaking Kashmir
11 Years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana: World’s largest Financial Inclusion scheme
Viewpoint
Highway closure leaves hundreds stranded at Qazigund
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News