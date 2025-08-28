J&K floods : Assembly suspends committee meetings until September 5

Spread the love

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly secretariat has cancelled all meetings of the House Committees till September 5 in view of floods in the Union Territory.

Citing flood-like situation in Jammu & Kashmir, the Legislative Assembly secretariat has ordered postponement/ cancellation of all scheduled meetings of the House Committees.

“In view of prevailing inclement weather conditions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the consequent flood-like situation reported in various areas, besides as the administration is fully engaged in dealing with the emergent situation arising out of the adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all scheduled meetings of the House Committees, the Financial Committees, as well as other Committees of the Legislative Assembly, stands postponed/cancelled till the 5th of September, 2025,” reads a notification issued by Legislative Assembly secretariat, a copy of which is in possession of news agency— (KNO)