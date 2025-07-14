J&K eyes economic growth with infra projects, USBRL roads transfer

SRINAGAR, July 13: In a key development aimed at accelerating infrastructure growth and enhancing connectivity across Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Secretary AtalDulloo today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of major logistics and transport projects being implemented by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) in the Union Territory. The meeting also finalized modalities for the formal takeover of over 200 km of approach roads constructed by Indian Railways for the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project by the J&K Public Works Department (PWD).

Taking stock of critical NHLML projects such as Inter Modal Stations (IMS), Ropeways, and Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs), the Chief Secretary directed concerned departments to fast-track approvals and execution plans. He emphasized the need to establish a clear implementation framework at the earliest to avoid delays, particularly for high-impact projects like IMS Katra and the ropeway to Shankaracharya Temple. “There should be a coordinated push from all departments to ensure these transformative projects take off on time. We must now move to execution with urgency,” Dulloo said.

The IMS project in Katra, set to cater to nearly 2.5 crore pilgrims annually visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, will house an advanced transport hub comprising a bus terminal with 88 bays, parking space for 500 vehicles, three helipads, and a ropeway station. A multi-tiered commercial complex, including five hotel towers, is also part of the blueprint, according to officials from NHLML.

Meanwhile, the Shankaracharya Temple Ropeway project, which will span 1.05 km at an estimated cost of ₹109 crore, will use Mono-Cable Detachable Gondola (MDG) technology with 15 cabins and the capacity to carry 700 persons per hour per direction (PPHPD). The ropeway will reduce the travel time to just five minutes, with a projected completion timeline of two years.

The Chief Secretary urged the PWD to expedite the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for ropeway development at key tourist destinations. He also called on the Finance, Law, and Housing & Urban Development Departments to work closely with NHLML to remove any administrative hurdles for grounding of projects like IMS Katra and the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Samba.

Officials informed that NHLML has already initiated DPR bidding for additional ropeway projects across J&K, including routes from Sonamarg to Thajiwas Glacier, Bhaderwah to Seojhdar, Baltal to Amarnath Cave, Doodpathri (Parihas to Diskhal), and Nasri Tunnel to Sanasar. Also discussed was the proposed MMLP at Vijaypur, Jammu, to be developed on a PPP-DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) basis. The park will offer modern facilities such as an Inland Container Depot (ICD), warehousing, cold storage, truck terminals, and a container freight station aimed at boosting trade and logistics efficiency.

In another significant development, the Chief Secretary also reviewed the process of handing over 29 approach roads built by Indian Railways in the Katra–Banihal section of the USBRL project to the J&K PWD. These roads, cumulatively spanning over 201 km, played a vital role in facilitating the transport of labor, equipment, and materials during the execution of the rail link. With the railway work nearing completion, the government now aims to ensure their regular maintenance and long-term use by local populations in Reasi and Ramban districts.

It was informed that most land acquisition proceedings for the roads are complete, with no litigation pending. To formalize the transfer, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Indian Railways and J&K PWD. Chief Secretary Dulloo highlighted the strategic importance of these roads for regional connectivity and public convenience, directing both departments to expedite the transition. “These roads are critical for local mobility and must be properly maintained. The handover must be seamless and timely,” he emphasized.

Senior officials present in the meetings included Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretaries of Tourism, Forest, and Housing & Urban Development; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir; Secretary PWD; Secretary Revenue; DC Srinagar; and CEO, NHLML, among others.