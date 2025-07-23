J&K education sector poised for transformation under NEP: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 22: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today emphasised the need for a comprehensive, inclusive, and locally adaptable implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, describing it as a visionary framework whose success hinges on understanding and execution at the grassroots level.

Speaking at a one-day conference on NEP-2020 held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), themed “Empowering Education Leaders for Holistic Education,” the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of reflection and course correction in the policy’s implementation.

“The New Education Policy is now five years old. This is the time to evaluate where we have succeeded, where we have fallen short, and what more can be done to implement it better. A policy is only as effective as its application and understanding,” he said.

Terming NEP-2020 a “magnificent and far-reaching” document, Omar Abdullah stressed that real transformation will occur only when the policy is embraced in its true spirit and implemented with sensitivity to local needs and realities.

He said the future of Jammu and Kashmir will be significantly shaped by educators, policymakers, and institutional leaders guiding the younger generation. “You will decide how capable our children will be in contributing to the development of J&K and the country at large. You will shape their competitiveness, confidence, and capacity,” he added.

Addressing persistent gaps in subject availability and faculty shortages, the Chief Minister noted that many government schools and colleges struggle to offer a wide range of subjects. “In Jammu, only a few schools offer Urdu; in Kashmir, few offer Hindi. Even regional languages like Kashmiri, Dogri, or Punjabi are taught in very limited institutions. These gaps need to be gradually filled within our available resources,” he said.

He also pointed out that government schools often operate in challenging areas where private schools rarely venture. “Setting up a school in Srinagar is easy. Try opening one in Gurez, Tangdhar, or Machil. Our teachers work in extreme conditions, away from the spotlight, and deserve recognition,” Omar Abdullah said.

Appreciating student innovation, the Chief Minister praised the exhibition at the venue, where students demonstrated practical solutions addressing water conservation, low-plastic alternatives, climate change awareness, and winter-specific water pipe systems.

“Our children don’t lack talent; they lack exposure and opportunities. Their creativity and innovation give us hope that we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

Omar Abdullah also stressed inclusivity in education. “Every child—regardless of physical or learning challenges—deserves a chance to learn. Are our schools truly inclusive and accessible to all? This workshop is a good step in that direction,” he added.

Reflecting on the deep societal engagement with education, the Chief Minister noted that debates on school holidays, exam schedules, and online learning are common in households, underscoring education’s central place in society.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the digital divide and assured that with improved government finances, efforts to bridge this gap will intensify.

“The future of Jammu and Kashmir is in the hands of our educators. You are not just teaching curriculum—you are shaping citizens, instilling values, and building futures. Let us work together to make our education system more resilient, inclusive, and transformative,” Omar Abdullah said.

Congratulating the organisers, he expressed hope that such engagements will continue to inspire positive change across Jammu and Kashmir’s education landscape.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited exhibition stalls set up by various government schools showcasing innovative models and live demonstrations by students and teachers.

Minister for Education SakinaItoo highlighted the government’s commitment to reforming the education system to make it more equitable, inclusive, and future-ready.

The conference also featured addresses by Prof. ShakeelRomshoo, Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), and Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary of School Education, who shared insights on the NEP-2020’s implementation and impact.

The event was attended by senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of J&K Bank AmitavaChatterjee, Director of The Times of India Group Rohit Sharma, Director School Education Kashmir Dr. G.N. Itoo, along with Chief Education Officers, school principals, teachers, NEP experts, students, and other stakeholders.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between IUST and the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, to promote academic collaboration and strengthen school–university linkages.