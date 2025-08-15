BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K Dy CM interacts with cloudburst victims at Chashoti

1 Min Read

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to meet with the victims and survivors of devastating cloudburst at Chashoti, Kishtwar.

He interacted with the patients and their attendants and enquired about the medical facilities being provided to them.

The Dy CM assured the patients that the government is committed to provide all necessary facilities to the patients for their early recovery. He conveyed solidarity to the affected families, assuring them that they are not alone and government is all standing with them.

The Dy CM also directed the medical team for ensuring round the clock and quality treatment for the affected.

Principal GMC Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Superintendent GMC Dr Varinder Trishal, Dy Superintendent Dr Bharat Bhushan apprised the Dy CM about the condition of the injured.

