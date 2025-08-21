J&K Dy CM, Advisor to CM present appointment letters to 8 youth under RAS

In a significant step towards strengthening the public services and providing employment opportunities to the youth, Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, along with Advisor to Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani today handed over eight appointment letters under Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS- 2022) at Civil Secretariat Srinagar here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the appointees and urged them to work with dedication and honesty. These appointment letters are not just job orders, but a responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “I am confident that the youth who have been appointed today will serve with sincerity and uphold the values of accountability and public service,” he said.

Advisor to Chief Minister echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the government’s commitment towards expanding the employment avenues and ensuring fair recruitment. The administration under the leadership of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is continuously working to empower the youth, he added.

The appointees, who received their letters from the dignitaries, expressed gratitude to the government for providing them an opportunity to contribute to society and assured that they would perform their duties diligently.

The ceremony concluded with words of encouragement from both dignitaries, who reiterated that the government is committed to accelerate the pace of recruitment drives in the Union Territory.