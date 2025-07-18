J&K DGP visits Doda, reviews multi-agency security grid ahead of upcoming events

Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat, IPS, visited Doda district to conduct a comprehensive review of the security arrangements in view of ongoing counter-terror operations and the upcoming events scheduled across the region.

The visit was part of a broader effort to recalibrate field-level preparedness in the mountainous districts of the DKR Range, especially in light of evolving threat perceptions.

A strategic security review meeting was convened at Bhaderwah and was attended by key officers from civil, police, and military establishments. The meeting was attended by DIG DKR Range, SSP Doda, SSP Kishtwar, Commander 9 Sector RR, Commanding Officer 4 RR, and Commanding Officer CRPF. The deliberations focused on multi-agency coordination, domination of vulnerable areas, and integrated intelligence flow to pre-empt and neutralise any security threats in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

The DGP conducted a detailed briefing with field commanders on deployment patterns, current operational challenges, and area-specific threat assessments. Special focus was laid on enhancing grid saturation in higher reaches, securing transit routes, and hardening soft targets.

He also reviewed the integration of real-time intelligence inputs with area domination plans, stressing the need for proactive policing and early-warning systems through community contact and covert surveillance.

Nalin Prabhat emphasized the importance of joint operational synergy between the J&K Police, Army, and CAPFs. He called for sustained high-altitude area patrols, layered checkpoints, and night-time area domination, particularly in infiltration-prone and previously disturbed regions. He appreciated the work being done by the Doda and Kishtwar police in ensuring peace and law and order despite the rugged terrain and recent attempts by terror elements to revive activities in the Chenab Valley.

Underscoring the importance of both tactical readiness and public confidence, the DGP directed officers to maintain a visible security presence in urban centers while remaining agile and unpredictable in rural and forested belts. He also reviewed logistical preparedness, including mobility, communications, and emergency response plans to ensure readiness for any exigency during the forthcoming festivals and events.