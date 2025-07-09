J&K DGP reviews Security in North Kashmir, Commends Security Forces for dedication to peace

Director General of Police, J&K, Nalin Prabhat (IPS), conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in North Kashmir on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, the DGP chaired a high-level meeting with the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of North Kashmir districts to assess the prevailing law and order and operational preparedness.

Later, the DGP interacted with personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) and other ground forces deployed in the area. He commended their unwavering commitment, professionalism, and tireless efforts in upholding peace and stability in the region.