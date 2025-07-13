J&K DGP reviews long duration Ops at SOG Lolab, urges relentless pursuit of Pakistani terrorists

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Sunday visited the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp at Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to review the ongoing Long Duration Operations in the area.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Jeelani Wani, the DGP conducted an operational assessment of the security measures and preparedness of ground forces engaged in counter-terrorism duties in this strategically sensitive sector.

During his visit, DGP Prabhat interacted with personnel from the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He commended their dedication and operational effectiveness in difficult terrain and hostile conditions.

Stressing the need for sustained counter-insurgency pressure, the DGP called for relentless pursuit and neutralisation of Pakistani terrorists attempting to infiltrate or disrupt peace in the region.