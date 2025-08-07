“J&K deserves statehood without delay”: CM Omar 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir should be granted statehood as soon as possible, as it is the right of the people, who have been waiting for its restoration.

During an address at the National Tribal Festival in Gurez, Omar Abdullah, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the Supreme Court mentioned about the restoration of statehood during Article 370 hearing last year.

He said statehood is the right of Jammu and Kashmir and it should be granted without further delay.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the significance of hosting the festival near the Line of Control (LoC). He said it was important to hold the event openly and celebrate with full enthusiasm, allowing others to witness the region’s cultural vibrancy despite the challenges.

On border tourism, the Chief Minister said that while peace is vital, there are plans to improve border tourism in Kashmir and Jammu. “Border tourism could be a key factor in reducing unemployment and boosting the local economy, particularly in remote areas,” he said.

On the long-pending demand for the construction of tunnel to Gurez at Razdan Pass, he said around 10 km tunnel would be feasible and it will be built—(KNO)