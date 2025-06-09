J&K CS reviews strategic road projects with BRO Chief

Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, today called on the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, to review the progress on various strategic road infrastructure projects currently underway in the Union Territory, particularly in border areas.

During the meeting, they held an in-depth discussion on the ongoing strategic road projects being implemented in remote and sensitive border regions of J&K. These vital projects are crucial for ensuring year-round connectivity to far-flung areas, improving mobility for civilians and facilitating the operational readiness of the security forces.

Lt Gen Srinivasan also apprised the Chief Secretary of certain challenges being faced by BRO on the ground, especially issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances that have hindered progress at several locations.

The Chief Secretary gave his full assurance that the J&K administration will provide all necessary support to resolve these matters promptly. He directed the concerned departments to streamline the clearances and coordinate closely with BRO authorities to remove any bottlenecks.

Dulloo also impressed upon the DG to expedite the execution of these critical infrastructure projects, reiterating their strategic and developmental significance for the region. He underscored the need for achieving zero-mile connectivity and smooth movement of both civilians and defence personnel, particularly in frontier areas prone to weather-induced isolation.

Lt Gen Srinivasan, while expressing gratitude for the administration’s continued cooperation, assured that BRO is fully committed towards timely completion of all ongoing projects and will continue to work in mission mode to meet the set timelines.