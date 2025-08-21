J&K Congress pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Srinagar, Aug 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary during a function held at the party headquarters here.JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra presided over the tribute ceremony. The event was attended by senior party leaders, including district presidents and hundreds of party workers from across the Kashmir region, as well as members of frontal organizations.Karra, along with Peerzada Mohd Sayed, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, MLA Nizam Ud Din Bhat, former Minister Taj Mohi Ud Din, Bashir Ahmad Magray, Surinder Singh Channi, Mohd Amin Bhat, Abdul Raheem Rather, Nissar Ahmad Mundoo, Irfan Naqib, Dr Audil Farooq Mir (Lasjan), and various other leaders, paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, describing him as a revolutionary leader, an apostle of peace, harmony, and brotherhood.Speaking on the occasion, the J&K Congress chief said the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi should not remain merely ceremonial. Instead, we must follow his policies and principles in true spirit, recalling his great achievements and sacrifices for the nation, he said.He highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s vision of people empowerment, social justice, service, and upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, which remained his life’s mission. He described the former PM as a revolutionary leader and a great statesman.Karra listed Rajiv Gandhi’s notable achievements, including the IT revolution, the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, women empowerment, voting rights for 18-year-olds, self-reliance in defense, communication, and quality education, which, he said, transformed the nation and promoting inclusivity.He paid tribute to the “sacrifices made by Gandhi’s family to keep India united, safeguard its interests, and defend its sovereignty and integrity”. “They never compromised,” he said. “Rajiv Gandhi and his family gave their lives for the nation, shielding it from internal and external threats. The best way to pay homage is to carry forward his legacy and work towards inclusive development, peace, and unity.”The Congress leader said Rajiv Gandhi’s foreign policy was symbolic of his political wisdom and experience. He maintained good relations with global powers and safeguarded India’s national interests, ensuring that no country could challenge or question India’s diplomacy.Karra criticised the current government, saying that leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi are fighting to “preserve democracy and democratic institutions, which are under threat from the BJP government at the Centre”.“The Congress party would do everything to oppose the designs of the BJP and RSS, who aim to undermine democratic institutions to stay in power,” he added.Meanwhile, a similar tribute was held at Omoh Verinag in District Anantnag under the chairmanship of AICC General Secretary and CLP Leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir. “Rajiv Gandhi’s dream was for India to become a superpower,” he said.