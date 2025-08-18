J&K Cong Chief visits Chisoti village to assess cloudburst impact

Srinagar, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday visited Chisoti village in Paddar, Kishtwar district, to assess the situation following the recent cloudburst that tragically resulted in 63 fatalities, over 100 injuries, and several individuals still unaccounted for.During his visit, he was accompanied by WP Raman Bhalla, Naresh Gupta, DCC President Adv Asif Naqeeb, Former Minister GM Saroori, Sham Lal Bhagat, Zafar Sheikh, Irshad Ahmed Sheikh, Piyaray Lal Shan, Sanjeev Sharma, Neeraj Gupta, Firdous Mingnoo, Nayar Butt, Anas Munshi, Javed Ahmed Lone, Siri Lal Parihar, and Rangeel Singh, among others, a statement issued here said.Karra expressed deep condolences for the loss of life and the extensive damage caused by the disaster. He reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to support the affected during this challenging time, emphasising the importance of unity and resilience in recovery efforts.The local leaders who joined included Sheikh Zaffer, Dr Junaid, Tashi Chering, Fafa Tundup, Amar Singh, Vidya Lal, Vidya Sagar, Dev Raj, Daleep Parihar, Daleep Sharma, Iqbal Ganai, Jindu Ram, Rafiq Shah, Irfan Shah, Khursheed Ahmed, Mushtaq Sheikh, Naveed Kichloo (District INTUC President), Ejaz Ganai (District Chairman OBC Dept), Dr Junaid (District Spokesperson), Arshad Giri, Abbas Malik, Nazir Ganai, Haris Shafiq Ahmed, Yasir Butt, Waseem Ahmed, and Arshad Hussain.“Together, they are working to address the community’s needs and facilitate relief efforts,” the statement said.