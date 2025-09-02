BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K CM Omar Thanks Delhi CM for Flood Victim Support 

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, for her call expressing solidarity with the flood victims of J&K.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, @gupta_rekha Ji, for her call expressing solidarity with the flood victims of J&K and for extending her generous offer of support from the Delhi Government. He said such gestures of cooperation and goodwill strengthen our resolve in these difficult times.”

