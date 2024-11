Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday announced that he will be travelling to Saudi Arabia to Perform Umrah after political clearance.

In a post on X , The Chief Minister wrote, “Alhumdullilah political clearance has come. I will be traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah & to offer prayers at Al Masjid an Nabawi (SAW) (The Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque) in Medina.”