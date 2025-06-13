Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

J&K CM listens to several delegations during his Raabita programme, Attends to grievances firsthand

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held a public outreach programme at his Raabita office in Srinagar, where he listened to a wide range of issues and demands raised by individuals and delegations from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director of IIT Jammu, Manoj S. Gaur, called for support to the Venture Fund created by IIT Jammu aimed at promoting socio-economic development in the region.

A delegation of the Kashmiri Language Union raised concerns regarding the promotion of the Kashmiri language, urging greater institutional support for its development.

A delegation of Revenue Officers submitted a memorandum seeking the reorganization of the Revenue Department and its wings across various departments, with demand for better conditions and structured career progression for Revenue cadre officers.

Similarly, a delegation from Industrial Estate Pampore, led by its president, flagged several issues pertaining to the functioning and development of the estate.

A deputation from the J&K OBC Resident Welfare Forum highlighted various concerns of the OBC community in Jammu & Kashmir.

Representatives from the Bharat CSR Network met the Chief Minister to discuss potential tourism promotion initiatives.

A delegation from Animal Rescue Kashmir raised issues regarding the welfare and rescue of animals, requesting institutional support and awareness for their cause.

Candidates appointed under SRO-120 of 2018 called for resolution of pending compassionate appointment cases, while another delegation being considered under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (2022) also highlighted similar concerns regarding pendency in compassionate appointments.

A deputation of “Voice of Weekly Newspapers” from Kashmir brought to light issues faced by weekly newspaper publishers in the region.

Besides these, numerous individuals and other delegations met the Chief Minister and apprised him of their grievances and demands.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all deputations and assured them that their genuine issues would be addressed on priority.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior officials were also present during the programme.

Gen Manoj Pande visits new Command Hospital in Udhampur
Kokernag Encounter: Two Army men Killed, Two Civilians Injured, Operation Continues
Indian official meets Saudi Arabia’s Vice Haj Minister, discusses logistical arrangements for pilgrims
J&K Police chief compliments public, congratulates Police, security forces for successful conduct of G20 Summit
“Defeated in Phase 1, decimated in Phase 2 and…”: PM Modi lays into INDIA bloc at Dhar in MP
Share This Article
Previous Article NIA, other Central agencies visit Ahmedabad plane crash site to assist in investigation
Next Article Two PDD employees injured in transformer blast at Budgam Receiving Station
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi emphasises need for early restoration of peace in West Asia in conversation with Israel PM
Breaking World
Kerala Bikers on ‘Chalo LoC’ Mission call on LG Sinha
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
KU Vice Chancellor calls on LG Sinha, Expresses gratitude for NAAC A++ Accreditation
Breaking Kashmir
LG Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News