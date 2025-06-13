J&K CM listens to several delegations during his Raabita programme, Attends to grievances firsthand

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held a public outreach programme at his Raabita office in Srinagar, where he listened to a wide range of issues and demands raised by individuals and delegations from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director of IIT Jammu, Manoj S. Gaur, called for support to the Venture Fund created by IIT Jammu aimed at promoting socio-economic development in the region.

A delegation of the Kashmiri Language Union raised concerns regarding the promotion of the Kashmiri language, urging greater institutional support for its development.

A delegation of Revenue Officers submitted a memorandum seeking the reorganization of the Revenue Department and its wings across various departments, with demand for better conditions and structured career progression for Revenue cadre officers.

Similarly, a delegation from Industrial Estate Pampore, led by its president, flagged several issues pertaining to the functioning and development of the estate.

A deputation from the J&K OBC Resident Welfare Forum highlighted various concerns of the OBC community in Jammu & Kashmir.

Representatives from the Bharat CSR Network met the Chief Minister to discuss potential tourism promotion initiatives.

A delegation from Animal Rescue Kashmir raised issues regarding the welfare and rescue of animals, requesting institutional support and awareness for their cause.

Candidates appointed under SRO-120 of 2018 called for resolution of pending compassionate appointment cases, while another delegation being considered under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (2022) also highlighted similar concerns regarding pendency in compassionate appointments.

A deputation of “Voice of Weekly Newspapers” from Kashmir brought to light issues faced by weekly newspaper publishers in the region.

Besides these, numerous individuals and other delegations met the Chief Minister and apprised him of their grievances and demands.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all deputations and assured them that their genuine issues would be addressed on priority.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior officials were also present during the programme.