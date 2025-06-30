J&K CEO issues show cause notice to 3 inactive political parties

The office of the J&K Chief Electoral Officer has issued show cause notices to three registered political parties including All Jammu and Kashmir Republican Party, Indian People’s Conference Party and Socialistic Democratic Party, proposing to delist them from the list of registered parties.

The CEO’s decision comes after it was found that these parties have not contested any elections to the House of the People or State Legislative Assemblies for the past six years, since 2019. The parties’ current addresses are also unknown, raising questions about their active existence.

The CEO has given the parties an opportunity to make a representation and show cause why they should not be delisted. They are required to submit their written representation, accompanied by an affidavit and supporting documents, by July 7, 2025. A hearing has also been scheduled for July 11, 2025.

If the parties fail to respond, the CEO office will presume that they have nothing to say and pass appropriate orders without further reference.

This significant move has been initiated to ensure that the registered political parties are active and functional and that the electoral process is streamlined.