JK celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi, People offer prayers at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar

On Friday, Omar Abdullah criticised the administration for not rescheduling the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday, despite the government calendar stating that holidays were “subject to the appearance of the moon.”

CM Abdullah called the move by the General Administration Department “inconsiderate” & “designed to hurt sentiments.”

“The calendar printed by the Government press is very clear – ‘Subject to the appearance of the moon’. It means that the holiday is subject to change depending upon the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government to not shift the holiday is inconsiderate & designed to hurt the sentiments of the people,” CM Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday, while the official holiday was observed on Friday as per the January notification issued by the administration.

Religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the authorities’ “deliberate negligence” and “unacceptable” behaviour.

In a statement, Mirwaiz said, “Strongly condemn the utter disregard of authorities on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi , who for the second consecutive year have failed to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date, which is tomorrow, disregarding the sentiments of the Muslim community. This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of J&K who strongly protest it.”

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet’s birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. (ANI)