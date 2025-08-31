J&K cancels attachments of employees under NHM

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Mission Director National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday ordered cancellation of all employee attachments under the NHM, directing staff to report back to their original places of posting.The NHM J&K, in an order, said it has been observed that employees working under NHM at various health facilities/Institutions have been attached/deployed by offices of CMO/BMO/Controlling Officers at their level from time to time.“Whereas, as per guidelines on Human Resource for Health (HRH) issued by MoHFW, Gol from time to time, there is no such transfer policy for the contractual employees hired under NHM, subject to the exceptional circumstances with the approval of Competent Authority,” it said.In view of the prevailing situation in the UT and to ensure better health care services to the general public, the staff attached to various institutions/health facilities/offices need to be reverted back immediately to their original place of postings.”To ensure better health facilities to public and to restore the health facilities in the prevailing situation across the UT, all the attachments of employees/staff which have been made by all the concerned Chief Medical Officers, Block Medical Officers, Zonal Medical Officers or any controlling Officer at their own level from time to time are hereby cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings without fail,” the order states.The controlling officers have been directed to submit compliance reports by September 1, 2025. The District Accounts Managers of NHM have been instructed not to process or draw salaries for any employees currently attached to their jurisdictions, henceforth.