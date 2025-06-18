J&K Cabinet to Meet Today at Civil Secretariat Srinagar 

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s cabinet will meet today at 7 PM at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

One of the cabinet minister told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the cabinet meeting will take place at 7 PM at the Civil Secretariat, where several important matters are likely to be discussed.

He added that the agenda is expected to include issues concerning the forest department, new tourism proposals, and possible deliberations on reservation report.

Though no official agenda has been made public, sources in the government said the cabinet is likely to take up proposals that have been under consideration for the last few weeks.

Senior administrative officials and heads of key departments have reportedly been asked to remain available for the meeting.(KNS)