J&K: BSF, NCB apprehend narco smuggler in Jammu, recover heroin worth Rs 50 lakhs

Jammu, August 23 : In a joint operation, Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have apprehended a narco smuggler from Miran Sahib area of the Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have also recovered Heroin worth Rs 50 lakhs from the narco smuggler during the joint operation.

The operation was conducted on August 22 and was carried out after receiving specific intelligence provided by BSF Jammu.

“On 22 Aug 2025, based on specific intelligence provided by BSF Jammu, a joint search operation was launched by #BSF Jammu and #NCB Jammu, during which one narco smuggler was apprehended and Heroin worth ₹50 lakh was recovered from Miran Sahib, Jammu,” the BSF Jammu said in a statement.

Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation, seized narcotics valued at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market and arrested eight persons, busting an international racket.

The achievement followed a special joint operation conducted on August 21, acting on specific intelligence developed by the BSF and meticulously planned and launched in close coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Aizawl unit and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram.

The joint team successfully intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 kms from Aizawl.

“A total of eight individuals were apprehended along with four vehicles,” said the BSF in a statement.

During the search, the border guarding force said three plastic bags containing fifty packets, each weighing about one kilogram, filled with approx 10,000 pinkish tablets suspected to be Methamphetamine (Yaba) were recovered.

“The total weight was found to be approximately 50 kilograms, amounting to 5,00,000 tablets approximately. In addition, three soap cases containing 36 grams of Heroin were also recovered. The combined value of the seized narcotics is assessed at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market,” it said.

This major success highlights the synergy and seamless coordination between the BSF, NCB, and the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram, whose joint efforts ensured the disruption of a significant narcotics trafficking attempt along the vulnerable Mizoram-Myanmar corridor.

“The operation reaffirms the resolute determination of security and enforcement agencies to combat the menace of drugs, safeguard society, and protect the youth from falling prey to narcotics smuggling networks,” said the BSF, which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)