J&K brings specialist care to high-altitude yatra camps

Srinagar, July 02: As the ShriAmarnathJiYatra (SANJY) 2025 begins, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has installed telemedicine facilities at Base Hospitals of Baltal and Panjtarni to provide more advanced high-altitude healthcare during the annual yatra.

Officials said the initiative is part of a strategic collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir (DHSK).

“For the first time, DHSK is expanding telemedicine infrastructure at the remaining four Base Hospitals Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Sheshnag, and Chandanwari is currently in progress,” a spokesperson of DHSK said.

The state-of-the-art telemedicine systems utilize ISRO’s satellite communication technology to connect on-ground medical teams with specialist doctors at tertiary care centers.

“This real-time connectivity enables prompt diagnosis, expert consultations, and guidance on the management of complex or critical cases; especially crucial in the rugged and remote terrain of the Yatra route,” he said.

Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr.JehangirBakshi said with the operationalization of Telemedicine at Baltal and Panjtarni they ensure that pilgrims at even the most remote medical camps receive timely specialist attention. “This technology is proving invaluable in reducing unnecessary evacuations and strengthening on-site care,” he said.

Each Telemedicine unit is equipped with a satellite terminal, diagnostic tools, high-definition video conferencing systems and medical data sharing capabilities.

This capability demonstrates the effective integration of space technology into public health, especially in geographically difficult and disaster-prone areas.

“It not only enhances the quality and reach of healthcare services for pilgrims but also contributes to the efficient functioning of the health infrastructure during one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the country,” the spokesman said.

Pertinently, DHSK has undertaken a wide range of healthcare measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the Yatris.

These include the deployment of over 1,000 medical personnel including specialist, doctors, and allied health workers across all medical stations, establishment of Emergency Aid Centres (EACs), Mobile Medical Units, and Base Hospitals at critical points, and the provisioning of life-saving equipment.

The Directorate has also conducted pre-Yatra refresher training for healthcare workers and initiated public awareness campaigns focusing on high-altitude illnesses and emergency preparedness.