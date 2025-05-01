J&K Boys Volleyball Team to Participate in Khelo India Youth Games at Bihar

Jammu, April 30: The Jammu and Kashmir boys’ volleyball team is all set to participate in the upcoming 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to be held Bihar from May 4 to May 8 under the Under-18 age category.

A total of 14 promising young players from Jammu and Kashmir have been selected to represent the Union Territory in this prestigious national-level championship. The team will be led by Naresh Kumar, Volleyball Coach, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), as the Head Coach. The Assistant Coaches for the team are Prateek Kumar from the Sports Authority of India, Jammu, and Shubham Sharma from DYSS Akhnoor. Subhash Kumar Sharma will be the Manager of the team from the Volleyball Association of J&K.

The Khelo India Youth Games continue to be a significant platform for young athletes across the country, allowing them to display their skills and strive for excellence at the national level. The participation of the J&K team reflects the region’s growing sports culture and the dedication of both players and supporting staff. Sports enthusiasts and officials across the Union Territory have extended their best wishes to the team for a successful and spirited performance in the tournament. In this championship Top 8 teams of the Country U-18 are participating in boys section. The names of the teams are as-Uttar Pradesh,Rajasthan, Punjab,Jammu and Kashmir,Uttarakhand,Manipur,West Bengal and Bihar (Host). JKUT Volleyball boys team placed in Pool-A and they will play against Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar

Selected players—

1. Sahib Kalear

2. Akash Manhas

3. Ganik Sharma

4. Sahil Shamim

5. Nasir Ajaz Sofi

6. Karan Rajput

7. Nitin

8. Wani Mahir

9. Abid Gulzar

10. Bilal Ahmed

11. Sandeep Singh

12. Mohit Singh

13. Kunal Goran

14. Rehan Parvez