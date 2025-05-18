JK BOPEE conducts Common Entrance Test for GNM, ANM courses

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) today conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) for GNM/ANM Courses for the academic session 2025-26 at Jammu and Srinagar Centres.

In Kashmir division, the test was conducted at Amar Singh College, KGP Gogji Bagh, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education M A Road and S P College, Srinagar. Likewise, the exam was conducted at Government SPMR Commerce College and GGM Science College in Jammu Division. A total of 2513 candidates appeared in the examination.

To ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test, complete arrangements had been established in collaboration with the respective college administrations and law enforcement agencies under the guidance of Professor Minu Mahajan, Chairperson, J&K BOPEE.

The process was conducted under the supervision of competent JK BOPEE staff members and the staff from the respective colleges.

The Chairperson along with the members, Controller of Examinations, Secretary, officials of J&K BOPEE actively monitored the Common Entrance Test at Srinagar & Jammu. They expressed gratitude to the district administration, IGP Jammu/Kashmir for deploying police personnel, members of monitoring squad, Principal, staff members of the respective Colleges for their support during conduct of this prestigious entrance test.