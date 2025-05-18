Breaking

JK BOPEE conducts Common Entrance Test for GNM, ANM courses

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) today conducted the Common Entrance Test (CET) for GNM/ANM Courses for the academic session 2025-26 at Jammu and Srinagar Centres.

In Kashmir division, the test was conducted at Amar Singh College, KGP Gogji Bagh, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education M A Road and S P College, Srinagar. Likewise, the exam was conducted at Government SPMR Commerce College and GGM Science College in Jammu Division. A total of 2513 candidates appeared in the examination.

To ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test, complete arrangements had been established in collaboration with the respective college administrations and law enforcement agencies under the guidance of Professor Minu Mahajan, Chairperson, J&K BOPEE.

The process was conducted under the supervision of competent JK BOPEE staff members and the staff from the respective colleges.

The Chairperson along with the members, Controller of Examinations, Secretary, officials of J&K BOPEE actively monitored the Common Entrance Test at Srinagar & Jammu. They expressed gratitude to the district administration, IGP Jammu/Kashmir for deploying police personnel, members of monitoring squad, Principal, staff members of the respective Colleges for their support during conduct of this prestigious entrance test.

Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses 1000, efforts to clear roads underway
Tricolour hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar, Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates today
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after 6 days suspension
JKRLM gets global exposure at G20 Tourism meet in Srinagar
India reports 1590 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian Army destroys 42 unexploded shells in Poonch border villages
Next Article AAP MLA Mehraj Malik visits Poonch, meets victims of Pakistani shelling
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police attaches property of notorious drug peddler worth lakhs in Budgam
Breaking
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik visits Poonch, meets victims of Pakistani shelling
Breaking
Indian Army destroys 42 unexploded shells in Poonch border villages
Breaking
BJP delegation led by Ashok Koul visits shelling-hit villages in Karnah
Breaking