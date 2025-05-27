J&K BJP unit submits report of losses in Pak shelling to GAD

Jammu, May 26: The J&K unit of the BJP has prepared a detailed report about the losses including deaths of civilians and damages to the residential structures in shelling by Pakistan and submitted it to the General Administration Department (GAD) for approval of appropriate compensation.

This was informed today by the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma, while addressing media persons at BJP head office, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

This detailed report has also been sent to the central government.

The J&K unit of the BJP, on the directions of the party high command had constituted a team to visit various shelling/firing affected areas of J&K for assessing losses suffered due to Pakistani shelling after May 7th.

“Eighteen (18) civilians lost their, fourteen (14) in Poonch, two in Rajouri and one each in Uri (Baramulla district) and Jammu in the indiscriminate Pakistani shelling,” Sunil Sharma said.

He said that 1,500 to 2,000 structures, mostly residential houses, were damaged along with heavy loss to livestock and the agriculture yield in the border areas.

“The file of each case has already been prepared and submitted to the General Administration Department (GAD) for approval of compensation,” the LoP said.

“Some 1,500 to 2,000 structures, both residential and commercial, were damaged in the border areas and the J&K government can only provide Rs 1.20 lakh under the SDRF norms, but we have recommended a special package in our report to help border residents to rebuild their lives,” he said.

The affected people will get the money through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he said. As many as 18 civilians lost their lives and nearly 2000 structures, including residential houses and commercial buildings, were damaged in the indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan Army in four days from May 7 along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Sunil Sharma, undertook a 10-day tour of the border areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) along with four MLAs, former ministers,

Sham Lal Sharma and Devinder Kumar Manyal, Narinder Singh and R S Pathania on the directions of the party’s central leadership and submitted a detailed report along with recommendations for rehabilitation of the affected families to the government.