J&K BJP lauds Army’s bravery, slams Pak for terrorism

Srinagar, May 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders on Tuesday praised the Indian Army’s professionalism and bravery, saying their efforts have been crucial in maintaining peace and safeguarding national security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at its Srinagar headquarters, the party spokespersons Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia and Altaf Thakur, along with Media Incharge Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah, lauded the Indian Army for its recent operations against terror threats in the region.

Slamming Pakistan, Jasrotia accused Islamabad of continuously sponsoring terrorism in the region. He described Pakistan’s support for terror activities as “shameful and cowardly”.

“Despite global condemnation, Islamabad has failed to change its hostile stance,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s continued attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir show its frustration and the failure of its diplomatic efforts.

The BJP leaders said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected politics rooted in fear and violence. They said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the region is progressing towards development and peace, and no external forces can derail this progress.

Addressing political and developmental issues in the Union Territory, the BJP reaffirmed its commitment to peace, progress and the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir’s residents.