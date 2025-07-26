J&K BJP chief to party workers: Focus on ideological work, grassroots activism

Jammu, Jul 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir president, Sat Sharma on Friday stressed the importance of disciplined organisational work and committed grassroots activism.“The BJP is built on the foundation of ideology and hard work, where even the most humble worker has the opportunity to rise through the ranks,” he said while addressing party workers in Kathua and Samba districts during a series of organisational programmes aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level.Sharma said the party’s strength lies in its cadre and their devotion to the cause of nation-building. “We must work with complete dedication towards the society, the party and the country,” he said.The events, according to a statement issued here, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of senior leaders, including J&K BJP Vice-President Rashpaul Verma, General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, and Gopal Mahajan, DDC Chairpersons Col Maan Singh, and Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Vice-Chairperson Raghunandan Singh Bablu, MLAs Chander Prakash Ganga, Dr. Devinder Manyal, Surjit Singh Salathia, Dr. Bharat Bhushan, BJP Secretary Arun Sharma and District Presidents Updesh Andotra and Asha Rani, DDCs and other senior leaders of pthe arty.In his address, the J&K BJP chief highlighted upcoming party programmes and encouraged workers to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is listened to at every booth level, reflecting the party’s commitment to two-way communication with the people.Sanjita Dogra, while speaking at the event, said the role of women and youth in organisational work is growing stronger and called for empowering every section of society and bringing them into the fold of the nation-first ideology that the BJP represents.Baldev Singh Billawaria emphasised that the BJP’s focus is to ensure booth-level readiness and empower the local units. “Only then can we face any challenge and convert every opportunity into public support,” he said.Gopal Mahajan said the unity, discipline and regular outreach programmes are the need of the hour. He asked all to ensure that the BJP flag continues to rise high across every nook and corner.Updesh Andotra and Asha Rani assured the senior leadership that all forthcoming programmes would be carried out at the grassroots level with full energy and dedication, while reinforcing the party’s ideology among the masses.