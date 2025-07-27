J&K BJP celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas across Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday celebrated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with full patriotic spirit across all ten districts of the Kashmir Valley, paying heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.Commemorative events were held across Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara. BJP workers organised flag hoisting ceremonies, tribute meetings, and marches to honour the Kargil martyrs and to spread the message of national unity and sacrifice, the party said in a statement issued here.In Kupwara, an event took place at Regipora Chowk, where BJP General Secretary (Org) J&K Ashok Koul offered floral tributes at the War Memorial. He was accompanied by State Secretary Mudasir Wani, State Co-Media Incharge Sajid Yousuf Shah, District President Rafiq Shah and Senior Leader GM Mir and District officer bearers.Koul said the Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and determination of Indian soldiers who defended the nation in harsh conditions.Throughout Kashmir, BJP leaders urged the youth to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of the armed forces and uphold the spirit of patriotism and national pride.Meanwhile, hundreds of political workers hailing from various parties, and ex-servicemen on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during events held in Halmatpora and Handwara areas of north Kashmir. The mass joining took place in the presence of Ashok Koul.The new entrants were warmly welcomed into the party fold with BJP Patkas. Addressing the gathering, Koul said, “We welcome every individual who wishes to work for peace and development. It is encouraging to see ex-army personnel from Halmatpora also joining the BJP. After serving the nation in uniform, they now want to serve the people through the democratic process.”In a similar event held at Handwara, dozens of people from different political backgrounds joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including the former BJP District President Javid Qureshi. The participants pledged their support to the party’s vision and leadership.Koul termed the series of joinings as a big boost to the BJP’s grassroots presence in the border district ahead of upcoming electoral activities.