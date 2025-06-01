J&K BJP announces key appointments for legislators

Jammu, May 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir unit, has announced key responsibilities for its members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). These appointments aim to strengthen the party’s organisational structure and legislative functioning in the Assembly.

According to a statement issued here, Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson and MLA from Jasrota has been appointed the party’s Chief Whip in J&K Assembly. Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, MLA from Suchetgarh and Yudhvir Sethi, BJP Vice-President and MLA from Jammu East have been appointed as whips.

Other key appointments include Surjit Singh Salathia, BJP Vice-President and MLA from Samba, Pawan Gupta, MLA from Udhampur West as Deputy Leaders of the Opposition, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, MLA from Bahu as Secretary, Arvind Gupta, BJP Secretary and MLA from Jammu West as Treasurer and Balwant Mankotia, MLA from Chenani, Shakti Raj Parihar, BJP Vice-President & MLA Doda West as Spokespersons, the statement said.

Jasrotia expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the appointment and assured them that he would uphold the party’s core principles and ideology.

Jasrotia pledged to highlight pressing public issues in the Assembly, ensure the government remains accountable and remind them of their electoral promises. He vowed to address the genuine concerns of all societal sections amicably.

“As Chief Whip, I will ensure party discipline and cohesion within the legislative assembly and that party members adhere to the party’s whip and voting instructions,” he said.

The BJP leader assured facilitating the passage of bills and other legislative business in the Assembly, informing members about the party’s stance on various issues and bills. He pledged to advocate for the party’s interests and policies in the Assembly, added Jasrotia.

He added, “As Chief Whip, I will maintain party unity, ensuring effective legislative functioning and representing the party’s interests in the Assembly.”

Jasrotia has been a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from Jasrota constituency since 2024 and previously represented Kathua constituency from 2014-2019. He served as the Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology in the PDP-BJP coalition government for a brief period in 2018.