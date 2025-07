J&K BJP announces its state office bearers

In consultation with Jagat Prakash Nadda ji, BJP National President, Sat Sharma, BJP President, Jammu & Kashmir, has announced the state office bearers for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Bharat Bhushan (Bodhi), Smt. Priya Sethi, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, Rajeev Charak, Rakesh Mahajan, Smt. Rekha Mahajan, Rashpal Verma and Dr. Shehnaz Ganai have been nominated as the BJP Vice-Presidents for Jammu & Kashmir.

Smt. Sanjita Dogra, Shri Baldev Singh Billawaria, Anwar Khan, and Shri Gopal Mahajan have been nominated as the BJP General Secretaries for Jammu & Kashmir.

Smt. Arti Jasrotia, Shri Mudasir Wani, Smt. Reema Padha, Shri Dinesh Sharma, Shri Manjeet Razdan, Shri Arun Sharma, Shri Arif Raja, and Shri Pawan Sharma have been nominated as the BJP Secretaries for Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Prabhat Singh Jamwal has been nominated as the BJP Treasurer and Shri Raman Suri has been nominated as Joint Treasurer for BJP Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Tilak Raj Gupta has been nominated as the BJP Office Secretary and Shri Sheel Magotra has been nominated as Joint Office Secretary for Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Makson Tickoo has been nominated as the Social Media Convenor and Shri Sajjad Raina, and Shri Naveen Sharma as the Social Media Co-Convenors for BJP Jammu & Kashmir.

Shri Gaurav Balgotra has been nominated as the IT Convenor and Shri Ab. Majeed as the IT Co-Convenor for BJP Jammu & Kashmir.

Adv. Sunil Sethi has been nominated as the Chief Spokesperson for BJP Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra has been nominated as the Media Convenor BJP Jammu Kashmir and Adv. Sajid Yousif Shah as the Media Co-Convenor.

Ved Prakash is nominated as the State Cells Convenor and Munish Khajuria and Bilal Parray are nominated as State Cells Co-Convenors BJP Jammu & Kashmir.