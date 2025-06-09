J&K Bank sweeps Cyber Security Awards at IBA CISO Summit & Citations 2025

Adding another distinct feather to its digital cap, J&K Bank has emerged as a leading winner at the prestigious IBA CISO Summit & Citations – 2025, sweeping four top honours in the Private Sector (Medium Size) category for excellence in cyber security and resilience. The theme of the event was ‘Elevating Cyber Resilience: Protect, Adapt, and Thrive’.

At the summit, the Bank won four major awards that included Cyber Security Transformation of the Year Award, Cyber Security Compliance Champion Award, and Cyber Security Team of the Year Award besides a Special Prize for Cyber Security Incident Response Mastery. The awards, conferred by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in Mumbai, recognized the Bank’s consistent and robust efforts in enhancing its cyber security posture, protecting customer data, and institutionalizing secure digital banking practices.

The Bank’s CISO Muneer Hassan KongaWani received the awards last week at the hands of the jury comprising of Advisor to NCIIPC/Ex CGM/Group CISO (SBI) Anil Bhandari, CEO (Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Telangana – DSCI) Dr Sriram Birudavolu and Chief Market Information Security Officer & Data Protection Officer (NPCI) Pravin Kumar. Deputy Chief Executive (IBA) Gopal Murli Bhagat and Senior Advisor (IBA) K Srinivasa Rao were also present on the occasion.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated and commended the Bank’s IT & IS teams for the accomplishment in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta and General Managers. He said, “Cyber security is at the core of our digital transformation journey, and I dedicate these awards to our committed technology and information security teams who work tirelessly to safeguard customer trust.”

“Winning multiple awards at such a prestigious platform reflects the Bank’s strategic direction, collective effort, and commitment of the IT & IS team towards strengthening the Bank’s digital and cyber resilience, particularly at a time when the Bank is expanding its digital footprint across geographies”, he added.

He further said, “As we scale new digital heights, these recognitions only strengthen our resolve to remain ahead of the curve by embracing industry-best digital and cyber practices and ensuring our systems and services remain safe and agile while being compliant”, he further added.

Notably, the IBA CISO Summit attracts regulatory authorities, top dignitaries of banks, CISOs/Information Security Audit Chiefs/Data Protection Officers besides the best cybersecurity providers in the industry and instils competition among CISOs to demonstrate their state-of-the-art security practices, sense of purpose, and brings huge value addition in best practices for protecting their organizations.