Business

J&K Bank provides tranche of barricades to Jmu traffic police

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Srinagar, Aug 06: As part of a continuing series of contributions to aid traffic management and ensure public safety across the UT, J&K Bank yesterday handed over another tranche comprising seventy high-quality traffic barricades to the Jammu Traffic Police for streamlining vehicular movement and enhancing road safety in the region.According to a statement issued here, the barricades were formally handed over by the Bank’s General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta along with Zonal Head (Jammu) Anita Nehru to SSP Traffic (Jammu) Farooq Qesar Malik in the presence of senior officers from both the Bank and the Traffic Police Department.Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta said, “These barricades are part of our ongoing commitment towards public safety by facilitating better traffic management in the city, and we are pleased to partner with Jammu Traffic Police in their efforts to ensure safety on roads. As an institution deeply rooted in the region, J&K Bank remains committed to supporting civic bodies in initiatives that contribute to public welfare.”Expressing gratitude on behalf of the department, SSP Farooq Qesar Malik said, “We appreciate J&K Bank’s generous contribution. These barricades will be of great help in regulating traffic flow, especially during peak hours and in sensitive zones. The Bank’s proactive approach towards public safety is commendable.”The initiative is part of a series of similar support measures extended by the Bank to J&K Traffic Police and reflects its broader vision of being a socially responsible corporate institution dedicated to public service across its areas of operations.

Maruti Suzuki launches New Eeco car 
Find Your Dream Job with TimesofKashmir : Your Ultimate Source for Job Notifications
Tanishq celebrates 100 tonnes of gold exchange
FIL Industries concludes Dealers Meet in Sgr, unveils new FruitFil variant
Visit Gurez Valley | The Hidden Beauty Of Kashmir
Share This Article
Previous Article KVK G’bl organises “Grapes Day” in model vineyard
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

KVK G’bl organises “Grapes Day” in model vineyard
Business
Kashmir LPG distributor association calls on Satish Sharma
Business
Two pastoral nomads killed, two injured in stone-slide in upper reaches of Kulgam
Kashmir
Encroachments overrun Srinagar’s dedicated cycle tracks
City