J&K Bank provides bus to Balakote school under CSR

Srinagar, July 31: Reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and community development, J&K Bank donated a 42-seater school bus to Pinewood School at Hamirpur, Balakote in Rajouri– an educational institution managed by the Indian Army.According to a statement issued here, the initiative aims to ease the commute of children residing in the remote border villages of Balakote Sector and enhance their access to quality education.In a special ceremony held at the school premises, Bank’s Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar formally handed over the bus to GOC 25 DIV (Rajouri) Major General Koshik Mukherji in presence of Colonel Sambhav Sagar, Principal Pinewood School Dr. Deepak Bakshi and other officers of the Indian Army. Bank’s AGM & Cluster Head (Poonch) Aehajaz Ahmed, AGM Sanjeev Kumar Datta, Branch Head (Balakote) Sahil Gupta and other officers from the Bank were also present during the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Satish Kumar said, “At J&K Bank, we believe meaningful CSR is about making a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most. Institutions like Pinewood School that serve students from far-flung border areas are engaged in a very noble mission of educating children. Through this contribution, we aim to support their noble efforts in ensuring educational access and empowerment.”Commending the Bank for the thoughtful initiative, Major General Koshik Mukherji expressed gratitude on behalf of the Indian Army and the school. “This generous donation from J&K Bank will go a long way in improving the daily lives of students and stands as a fine example of how community partnerships can create lasting impact,” he said.