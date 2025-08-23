J&K Bank provides 5 e-Carts to KU under CSR

Srinagar, Aug 22: As part of its commitment to sustainability through eco-friendly measures, J&K Bank today handed over five e-Carts to the University of Kashmir under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program aimed at supporting the institution’s Green Campus Initiative.According to a statement issued here, at a brief function held at the University Campus, the Bank’s Chief General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad handed over the keys of the eco-friendly vehicles to Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan in presence of Registrar Dr Naseer Iqbal, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, and Director (Institute of Technology – Zakura Campus) Prof. M Tariq Banday. Dean Students Welfare Prof. Parvez Ahmad, Bank’s Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri and Zonal Head (Srinagar) Layek Ahmad Jan also attended the function besides other officials of the Bank and the University.Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan described the initiative as “very good and a great service for the student community as these eco-friendly carts will ease mobility within the University, especially for females and specially-abled persons while reducing our carbon footprint on the campus”.She further said, “We are proud to have such a great relationship with J&K’s premiere financial institution. This relationship has been nurtured by decades of trust, mutual respect and shared vision of educational excellence in the campuses of University of Kashmir, J&K’s historic, highest seat of learning.”She appreciated the Bank’s generous and consistent support to the University under CSR but urged the bank to identify and undertake some critical projects aimed at bringing relief to the students coming from economically weaker sections.On the occasion, the Bank’s Chief General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad said, “As the premier financial institution of J&K, we believe it is our responsibility to support initiatives that strengthen environmental sustainability and community welfare. The Green Campus Initiative of University of Kashmir is a visionary step and we are glad to be their partner in this cause.”“Through such contributions, we aim to encourage eco-friendly practices and ensure that institutions like Kashmir University continue to inspire society towards greener ambiences and healthier living”, he added.