BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

J&K Bank Presents Two Dividend Cheques of Rs 122.85 Cr & Rs 7.92 Cr to UT Administration 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Follow us on

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 06: Initiating the payment of dividend to shareholders, Managing Director and CEO J&K Bank Shri Amitava Chatterjee today presented two dividend cheques of Rs 122.85 Crore and Rs 7.92 Crore to the UT Administration – the Bank’s promoter and major shareholder – for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The dividend cheques were handed over to Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Secretary Shri Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Finance, Shri Santosh D Vaidya; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, and Shri Mohammad Shafi Mir, Company Secretary J&K Bank were present on the occasion.

The dividend pay-out, which followed the Bank’s approval of 215% dividend at its 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM), underscores both the Bank’s financial strength and its pivotal role in supporting the region’s economic development.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the entire team of Jammu Kashmir Bank and urged the Bank to continue to drive substantial and sustained growth and serve the people with excellence.

The Lieutenant Governor said that J&K Bank should continue its focus on financial inclusion by connecting people and it should promote small and micro-enterprises for manufacturing and services. He also observed that J&K Bank had witnessed complete turnaround after 2019. The Bank was in loss of Rs. 1139 Crore in the year 2019-20, however, it was transformed and within 4 years it reported a profit of Rs. 1700 Crore in the year 2023-24.

Shri Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director and CEO, J&K Bank outlined the Bank’s performance and roadmap ahead. He reiterated the J&K Bank’s commitment to offering the best banking services while actively contributing to Mission YUVA for inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economic growth across J&K.

It was informed that J&K Bank has performed a hat-trick of historic earnings capped by its highest-ever net profit of Rs 2082 Cr in FY 2024-25.

“Will accompany him to Tihar jail if…”: Omar Abdullah on Er Rasheed’s challenge
IAEA confirms internal contamination after Israel airstrikes partially destroy Natanz nuclear facility
Night Temp rises slightly in Kashmir as Srinagar records another sub-zero night
T20 WC: Virat Kohli becomes second player to complete 1,000 runs in tournament’s history
Markets abuzz for Eid shopping in Srinagar
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Budgam chairs meeting on relief & restoration measures in flood-affected areas
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

DC Budgam chairs meeting on relief & restoration measures in flood-affected areas
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
KPDCL Announces Power Shutdown in Kashmir Parts 
Breaking Kashmir
Police register cases against shopkeepers for selling rotten & unhygienic food items in Sopore
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
JKSSB Last Date Extended for various Posts
Jammu Jammu and Kashmir News Kashmir SEO Top Stories