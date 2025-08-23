J&K Bank organises mega camp on Financial Inclusion

Jammu, Aug 22: Reinforcing its commitment towards deepening financial inclusion across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, J&K Bank today organised a Mega Awareness Camp on Financial Inclusion and Social Security Schemes at village Hakal in Satwari Jammu.According to a statement issued here, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee presided over the function while Regional Director (RBI – Jammu) Chandrashekhar Azad was the Chief Guest on the occasion. General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, RBI DGM Vibha Gupta and Zonal Head (Jammu) Anita Nehru along with other functionaries of RBI and the Bank were also present on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “At J&K Bank, we believe financial inclusion is not just about opening bank accounts, it is about empowering people and enabling communities to participate fully in the growth story of our nation. We are fully committed to contribute towards the national vision of inclusive growth, and through initiatives like this Mega Camp, we aim to deepen our outreach in unbanked and underbanked areas with financial literacy and access to formal financial channels.”“Further, in a region as diverse and dynamic as Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, our role goes beyond being a financial institution – we are partners in progress, aiming to ensure that every individual, from the remotest village to the bustling towns, has the opportunity to build a secure and prosperous future through formal banking channels. By actively extending the reach of government’s social security schemes to the last mile, we are further strengthening this inclusive mission and safeguarding the financial well-being of the most vulnerable sections of society”, he added.In his address, RBI Regional Director Chandrashekhar Azad appreciated the Bank’s efforts in reaching out to the grassroots level with financial literacy programs and customized banking solutions. However, he exhorted the Bank, as the premier financial institution of the region with extensive network of branches and BCs, to further intensify its outreach and extend its coverage to the unreached.On the occasion, he impressed upon importance of social security schemes and other financial inclusion schemes for rural population. He stressed the need for timely completion of Re-KYC to ensure uninterrupted banking services and also cautioned the public to remain vigilant against digital frauds. Earlier, in his welcome address, Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta said, “Financial inclusion lies at the core of our mission to empower people. Through such camps, we not only extend banking services to underserved sections but also build trust and awareness among people, ensuring that the benefits of formal finance reach every household.”