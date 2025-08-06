J&K Bank MD inaugurates CPC at Delhi

Srinagar, Aug 05: Reinforcing its commitment to efficient credit delivery and enhanced customer service, J&K Bank today inaugurated a Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) for Mid-size & Large Corporates at its Zonal Office in Delhi.

According to a statement issued here, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee inaugurated the facility in presence of Divisional Head (Rest of India) Khursheed Muzaffar, DGM (CPC) Dorjey Angchuk and other senior officers of the Bank.

The newly established CPC aims to streamline the processing of credit proposals above Rs 10 crore, ensuring faster turnaround time (TAT), localized decision-making, and improved service experience for corporate clients.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitava Chatterjee said, “Establishing Centralized Processing Centres for mid-size and large corporate credit is a strategic move towards operational excellence and customer-centricity. We are confident that these CPCs will not only improve our responsiveness but also strengthen the trust and confidence our corporate clients place in us.”

He further added, “As we continue to expand our corporate portfolio across geographies, we want to ensure that our clients experience promptness, transparency and consistency in service. The Delhi CPC is a significant step in that direction.”

The CEO also chaired a corporate customer meet at the Zonal Office, accompanied by senior officials, including the Divisional Head (ROI) Khursheed Muzaffar, DGM (S&C) Kirti Sharma and Zonal Head (Delhi) Rosy Tickoo. The session saw participation from some of the Bank’s leading corporate clients from the region.

During the interactive session, MD & CEO emphasized the importance of direct feedback from customers in improving processes and delivering superior service.

“Our relationship with corporate clients is symbiotic. Their success is our success. That’s why we value their insights, suggestions and expectations as we move toward creating value together,” he remarked.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Divisional Head Khursheed Muzaffar said, “The launch of the CPC at Delhi Zone is part of our broader vision to create a strong, responsive, and future-ready corporate banking framework. It will not only accelerate decision-making but also deepen our engagement with high-value clients.”

The Bank assured the clients that their feedback would be considered constructively to further fine-tune processes and service delivery mechanisms.