J&K Bank holds Customer Meet in Delhi

Direct feedback from our clients is invaluable for us: ED Sudhir Gupta

RK News
2 Min Read
Srinagar, Sept 07: J&K Bank organised a Customer Meet at its Zonal Office (Delhi) which was chaired by the Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta in presence of Zonal Head (Delhi) Rosy Tickoo and DGM (CPC – Delhi) ) Dorjey Angchuk.

According to a statement issued here, the meeting was attended by a cross-section of the Bank’s valuable clients from different parts of the zone along with other senior functionaries of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta said, “Direct feedback from our clients is invaluable for us. These interactions provide us a clear understanding of customer expectations and help us design better products and services aligned to their needs.”

“We are committed to take every practicable suggestion into account so that our services continue to evolve and improve”, he added.

Further, he advised operational heads to strengthen monitoring of customer services, especially ensuring that staff behaviour remains consistently courteous and professional. “Customer service is the bedrock of our institution. We must make sure that every customer interaction reflects our values of respect, responsiveness and reliability,” he stressed.

On the occasion, Zonal Head Rosy Tickoo expressed gratitude to the participants and reiterated the Bank’s commitment to further strengthening its relationship with customers in the region.

The meet witnessed active participation from clients, who shared their experiences and expectations. Appreciating the Bank’s initiative, one of the customers said, “It is heartening to see the leadership of J&K Bank personally listening to us. Such meets not only build confidence but also make us feel valued as partners in the Bank’s growth. We hope more such interactions are held regularly.”

Another participant added, “The Bank’s openness to feedback and willingness to act upon it is truly satisfying for me as a customer.”

The session concluded with an assurance from the Bank’s leadership that feedback gathered during the meet would be carefully reviewed and necessary steps taken to further enhance customer experience across all touch points.

