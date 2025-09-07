J&K Bank commissions two branches in B’la & Kupwara

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: Easing banking access and enhancing its services further in North Kashmir region, J&K Bank today dedicated two new branches for the people; one at Nanak Bhawan, Baramulla and the other at Bumhama, Kupwara.

According to a statement issued here, General Manager & Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri inaugurated the branch at Nanak Bhawan, Baramulla along with Vice President (District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee) S Sewa Singh in the presence of Zonal Head (Baramulla) Tanveer Ahmad Najar amid a large gathering of the Bank’s valuable customers, prominent citizens, local traders and residents. The inauguration was attended by Cluster Head (Baramulla) Masood Ahmad, Cluster Head (Bandipora) Sheikh Muzaffar, President (Traders Federation Baramulla) Er Tariq Ahmad Mughloo besides other senior officials of the Bank.

From the Nanak Bhawan Branch, Divisional Head also e-inaugurated the Bank’s Bumhama Branch in Kupwara, wherefrom Cluster Head (Kupwara) Abdul Majid Bhat and a good gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens and local residents participated virtually in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head Arshad Qadri said, “Expanding our footprint in Baramulla and Kupwara reflects our commitment to serve customers in every part of the region. These branches will not only provide convenient banking solutions but also strengthen our engagement with the local community.”

He further added, “We are committed to enhance customer experience and financial inclusion through such expansions. We look forward to building deeper and more meaningful relationships with customers by catering to their evolving financial needs.”

Zonal Head Tanveer Ahmad Najar said, “These new branches will act as catalysts for development and support local economic activities. We remain dedicated to providing accessible and responsive banking services to all sections of society.”

Lauding its role in the overall economic development of J&K, the participating customers and local residents also appreciated the Bank’s efforts and expressed their happiness over the commissioning of the branches. While looking forward to working with the Bank, they said, they believe these branches will go a long way in helping them to meet their financial goals and business aspirations.