J&K Bank commissions ATM at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 17: Reinforcing its commitment to provide convenient banking facilities to people, J&K Bank has commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Sheikh Ul Alam Hospital in Srinagar.
Vice Chairman (Srinagar Development Authority) M. Rafi inaugurated the ATM today in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffar, Cluster Heads (I & II), owners of the hospital, besides a large gathering of valuable customers and attendants present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman M. Rafi appreciated the Bank’s efforts to bring banking touch points closer to where they are needed the most. “The installation of this ATM is a welcome step and will go a long way in facilitating the financial needs of patients, attendants and staff at this busy healthcare facility,” he said.
Zonal Head (Srinagar) also reiterated that the Bank was constantly striving to strengthen its delivery infrastructure to ensure ease and access for our customers. “We will continue to enhance our presence across vital public spaces to better serve the community”, he said.
Notably, the ATM is expected to benefit patients, attendants, hospital staff, and the surrounding population by providing round-the-clock access to basic banking services like cash withdrawal and account information.

 

